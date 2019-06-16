David Ortiz’s wife posts heartfelt Father’s Day message as Sox legend recovers in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - David Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, posted a heartfelt Father’s Day message for her husband on Instagram on Sunday as the Red Sox legend continues to recover at a Boston hospital.

“This Father’s Day brings with it a new appreciation for life and an awareness in what truly matters,” the caption of her post read. “This man, my husband, the father of our beautiful children has been the center of our universe for as long as we have been together (23 years strong). It has been deeply felt that the outside word also acknowledges his presence as a father figure to all. Please celebrate this Papi’s Day with the ones you love.”

The post continued, “Be present in every moment, don’t get hung up on gifts, material things, titles, fame or fortune. Those things can be taken away in a moments notice and all we are left with is the memories of the moments we truly connected and grounded ourselves in true love.

RELATED: 10th person arrested in connection with David Ortiz shooting

Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic last weekend, is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ortiz’s son also posted on Instagram on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)