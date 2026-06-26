MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlboro community came together to save a days-old killdeer chick that fell through a storm drain.

Witnesses say the parents stayed nearby, watching the team save their baby.

The storm drain was completely welded shut, taking first responders hours to remove it.

Once the grate was lifted, the rescue team was able to save the chick.

“It was a very shallow, soft landing for this bird, so the killdeer chick was uninjured, and momma was waiting nearby, very, very eager to have her baby back,” Alyssa Giaquinto, Founder of Gianquinto Wildlife Center, said.

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