DCF investigating abuse allegation at Hyde Park YMCA

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Children and Families is investigating an allegation of abuse by a camp counselor at the Thomas M. Menino YMCA in Hyde Park.

The YMCA claims that the counselor “was compelled to control the behavior of a camper who was striking her. The counselor took hold of the child’s arm to prevent him from striking her, and possibly causing injury to himself and others.”

The organization notified the child’s parents of the incident and filed a report with DCF, the YMCA said in a statement Wednesday.

“The YMCA also managed the situation in accordance with its Code of Conduct and Child Protection Policy. As always, the priority of the YMCA of Greater Boston is the health, safety and well-being of those we serve,” they added.

Several parents are questioning the actions that the counselor allegedly took.

“As a parent, I would obviously be mad,” said Lieba Hospedales, whose granddaughter goes to the camp. “I wouldn’t want anyone to hurt my child. I would investigate the situation to see what really happened.”

However, they are also saying that they know situations like this can be difficult to handle.

“To be honest with you, I’m a caseworker myself,” Hospedales said. “I was interviewing a client today and the client’s son was striking at me. I actually had to hold his hand and say please stop. Things happen.”

