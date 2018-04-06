DCR building, several vehicles destroyed in blaze

NEW SALEM, MA (WHDH) — Officials say a fire Thursday night in New Salem totally destroyed a state Department of Conservation and Recreation facility, along with several vehicles.

Investigators are eying a woodstove as a possible cause of the fire at 19 Elm Street, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and New Salem Fire Chief Joseph Cuneo.

Damages at the facility are estimated at $500,000. No one was injured in the fire, which was reported by a passerby at 9:15 p.m.

Officials say the building had lost power earlier in the day and employees used the woodstove to provide heat to the building. The power was restored later in the day.

Due to the extent of the damage, the electrical system cannot be completely ruled out as a possible cause, according to investigators.

