WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The DCU Center field hospital in Worcester is preparing to shut down as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

A spokesperson for UMass Memorial Health Care said Thursday that the field hospital plans to cease clinical operations by mid-March and plans to decommission in mid-April if the current hospitalization trend continues.

The field hospital cared for nearly 650 patients over the past three months, “serving as a relief valve for hospitals in the region that would have been challenged to create more surge space without its existence,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

