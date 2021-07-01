EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead shark was found washed up on a beach on Cape Cod on Thursday, officials said.

Officials to a report of a shark stranding on First Encounter Beach in Eastham found a deceased porbeagle shark, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Scientists from the NOAA Fisheries Service Apex Predator Program will conduct a necropsy.

The porbeagle is a species of mackerel shark and they are native to the north Atlantic and south Pacific oceans.

