Deadly shooting in Manchester, NH determined to be homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials say the shooting death of a man found in Manchester Friday is a homicide and they are investigating the potential of a self-defense claim.

The attorney general and Manchester police said Jason Barry, 42, of Manchester, was found dead following a shooting near Union Street. The chief medical examiner determined Sunday the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police have identified all the parties involved in the shooting and are still investigating the incident, including the potential of a self-defense claim. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 603-668-8711.

