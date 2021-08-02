BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation led to a hazmat response at parking garage in Boston on Monday morning, prompting the closure of several streets near the Prudential Center.

Firefighters assigned to Boston’s hazardous materials unit could be seen at the entrance of the Copley Place parking garage on Huntington Avenue around 6 a.m.

Boston police confirmed that the response was part of a death investigation.

Officers were forced to divert traffic in the area while investigators worked at the scene.

This garage is connected to a Marriott hotel. Many guests evacuated the building as a precaution.

There is said to be no threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called in to assist with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

