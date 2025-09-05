HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a man restrained by Haverhill police in July has been ruled a homicide, according to officials.

The medical examiner made that determination about the death of Francis Gigliotti.

Cell phone video shows several officers arresting him in July. During that encounter, Gigliotti became unresponsive.

The medical examiner said Gigliotti had drugs in his system. Prosecutors are looking into whether officers did anything wrong.

