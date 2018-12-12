Death of man found in Dorchester ruled homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a man found in Dorchester in August has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a person down in the area of 26 Torrey St. about 11:27 p.m. on Aug. 1 found a man on the ground suffering from a head injury, according to Boston police.

The victim, later identified as Trevis Catron, 23, of Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this week, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined Catron’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

