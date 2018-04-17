Debris from bridge crashes onto train tracks in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Debris from a Boston bridge came crashing down onto train tracks Monday night, causing delays as crews cleared the scene.

Officials said what appeared to be pieces of concrete fell from the Albany Street bridge onto the tracks after 6:30 p.m. Monday’s heavy rain appeared to be the cause.

No trains were on the tracks at the time and no injuries were reported.

The debris on the tracks is impacting service for both Amtrak and the Commuter Rail on track two. The MBTA and Amtrak said trains are being rerouted to track one and three until the concrete can be removed.

