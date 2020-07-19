Debris leads police to victim of fatal crash in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police have identified a woman who was killed after crashing into trees off of the highway on Sunday morning in Concord, officials said.

Troopers responding to a call about some debris on I-93 south just before 5:30 a.m. were lead down a 30 foot embankment off the right side of the roadway near marker 42 where they found a 2018 Hyundai Elantra resting against some trees, police said.

The driver, identified as Elisabeth Philbrick, 33, of Concord, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Philbrick’s 5-year-old son, who was in the car at the time, was unharmed, police said.

He was taken to Concord Hospital for evaluation, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that excessive and unreasonable speed may have been a factor, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)