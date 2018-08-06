Debris litters street after 40-foot facade collapses in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The roof and facade of a building collapsed in Quincy early Monday morning, sending stones, bricks and glass onto the sidewalk.

Firefighters responding to Hancock Street around 7:30 a.m. found about 40-feet of the front of the building had crumbled.

Deputy Chief Gary Smyth says luckily no one was walking by when it came crashing down and no one one was injured.

“This time of morning, there’s usually heavy foot traffic; there’s a bus stop right at the corner,” he explained.

A number of businesses are all attached in the building.

People coming to work wondered when they would be able to resume their job.

“I pulled up, I saw the street was blocked off,” one woman said. “I went around and parked up the side street. I talked to the fire department and everyone and they said I can’t go into my building, it’s collapsing.”

Due to the collapse, the MBTA had to reroute passengers for a short time while vehicular traffic was squeezed down to one lane.

Officials plan to completely shut down Hancock Street at some point as crews work to clear the area.

The facade will be torn down and roof beams will be checked.

#MAtraffic southbound traffic on Hancock Street is diverted at Beale St due to roof collapse. Northbound traffic is getting by. No injuries. Traffic impacted in the area. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jSvO5mjHlX — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 6, 2018

Roof collapse on Hancock Street. Happened right above several businesses. Police have that sidewalk taped off. Storefront glass is broken. Lots of bricks and stone on the ground. @7News pic.twitter.com/x5va662rcJ — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) August 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)