‘Deeply saddened’: Maynard mourns treasurer killed by son in apparent murder-suicide

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the mother and son who died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in Wayland.

Officers responding to a reported death at a home on Adelaide Avenue around 8 p.m. found Cheryl Kane, 68, dead from an apparent gunshot wound and her son, Richard Kane Jr., 41, of Natick, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests Kane. Jr. shot his mother in the garage as she got out of her car after returning home from work. His body was also found in the garage.

Cheryl Kane worked as treasurer for the town of Maynard for eight years. Local officials issued a joint statement Tuesday reading:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Maynard’s Treasurer/Collector Cheryl Kane. Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team. She was a tremendous asset to our community, and we’re grateful for the contributions she made during her time with us. Cheryl started working in Maynard in 2012. Her passing comes as a shock to us all. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this very difficult time.”

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)