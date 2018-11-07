Deer hunter finds body near area where woman went missing

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say human remains were found by a deer hunter in the woods of Blue Hill near an area where a woman went missing months ago.

They say the hunter made the discovery on Wednesday morning and contacted the Maine Warden Service, who responded to the scene along with state police detectives and members of the state medical examiner’s office.

Police say the remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for identification. They’ve been searching for 37-year-old Jessica Grindle of Blue Hill since August, when she was reported missing.

Police say the process of identifying the body will begin on Thursday.

