Court proceedings connected to the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe continued Wednesday as the defense team for O’Keefe’s girlfriend released new evidence in the case that they say exonerates their client, Karen Read of Mansfield.

In a motion asking for additional evidence, the defense said they’ve uncovered cell phone evidence that not only establishes Read’s innocence but also points to other people’s involvement in O’Keefe’s death.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors maintain Read and O’Keefe had been out drinking with friends, including another police officer, on the night O’Keefe died.

O’Keefe’s body was later found in a snowbank outside the other officer’s home hours after Read dropped him off. Read, who is accused of backing her SUV into O’Keefe, has claimed she is innocent for more than a year.

Her defense has now said cell phone records show the sister-in-law of the homeowner in whose snow-covered yard O’Keefe’s body was found had deleted a Google search for the phrase “How long to die in the cold.”

Read’s defense said the search was made at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29, hours before O’Keefe was found.

The defense also said data on O’Keefe’s phone showed he made it inside the home on the night of his death, despite the prosecution saying he didn’t.

“…The only reasonable interpretation of the 80 steps and three flights of steps recorded by Apple Health on O’Keefe’s cell phone clearly suggest that O’Keefe did, in fact, make it inside the Albert Residence that night,” the defense wrote.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office responded in a statement, saying it “is in receipt of the motion filed today, but it has not yet been determined that defense has interpreted the raw data correctly.”

“The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has asked defense repeatedly during the pendency of this matter to provide any actually exculpatory evidence to support their claims,” the DA’s office said.

The District Attorney’s office said its formal and detailed response to this motion will be made to the court on or after May 3, when the next hearing in the case is expected to take place.

