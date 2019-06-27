LONDON (WHDH) — A beer company is changing the food delivery game by offering something a little more authentic.

Birra Moretti has launched a new service called Deliver-A-Nonna, which allows people in London to book an Italian grandmother to come cook in their home.

A nonna will show up with everything she needs to create an authentic home cooking experience.

She will whip up a three-course meal that is sure to leave consumers full.

Birra Moretti says the service is part of their mission to bring more people together around dinner tables.

