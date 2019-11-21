Delivery driver lends helping hand to help elderly woman cross the street in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Caught in an act of chivalry, a Medford delivery truck driver was filmed taking a moment from work to help an elderly woman cross the street.

Rene Lopez says he was driving through Barnstable on a route when he saw the woman struggling to cross so he used his truck to stop traffic.

“I’m parking so I talked to the lady as I’m parking my truck, ‘hey give me a second!'” Lopez said.

Samantha Steward caught the whole act on camera and said the woman has a smile on her face and just kept going.

“He had his earbuds in, he must have been listening to music. He had a huge smile on his face. He took his earbud out and I said ‘hey, there needs to be more people like you in this world’ he just laughed and smiled and said thank you and drove away,” Steward said.

Lopez says the woman reminded him of his grandmother and that she was quick to thank him when they reached the other side.

“When you see an act of kindness like that, it really makes you think that there’s a lot of good in this world,” Steward said.

Lopez says he hopes to stop and say hi on his next route through the area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)