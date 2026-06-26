A smoke scare on a Delta Airlines flight from Boston caused it to turn around.

The flight, with more than 250 people on board, was headed to Nice, France, when the pilots reported smoke in the cockpit.

As a precaution, the flight was treated as an emergency and was given priority once it returned to Logan Airport.

The plane landed safely and the passengers were reaccommodated.

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