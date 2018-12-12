(WHDH) — Delta Air Lines is changing the way people board its flights in order to lessen delays.

Starting next month, Delta is getting rid of zone boarding and turning toward a new process based on ticket type and color.

Passengers that need extra time will board first, followed by premium passengers in its Delta One Suites, then its first class guests.

This will be followed by passengers sitting in “Comfort Plus,” which is then followed by high-spending members of Delta’s frequent flyer program.

Finally, economy passengers will board with those who purchased the cheapest tickets boarding last in “Basic Economy.”

