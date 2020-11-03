WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Ayanna Pressley wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District.
(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
Trending
- 7WEATHER: Cold Election Day
- A viewer’s guide to Election Night
- Baker ‘blanked’ race for president
- Baker announces new stay-at-home advisory, sets new rules for businesses, limits gatherings amid COVID-19 surge in Mass.
- Drive-thru holiday light show opening in Massachusetts
- Dunkin’ giving away free coffee on Wednesdays in November
- Important information for DISH customers
- Click here for more coronavirus coverage