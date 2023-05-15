(CNN) — Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

Connolly told CNN that the assailant who entered his office and attacked two of his aides today did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern — on her first day on the job — in the side with the bat.

In a statement earlier Monday, Connolly said that both aides were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.

The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn’t know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way.

“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told CNN in a phone interview.

Connolly told CNN he was at a ribbon cutting at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his office and entered the building. The congressman estimates it took police about five minutes to respond to the emergency call for help.

