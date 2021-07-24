Protesters marched through Boston Saturday, calling on state legislators to approve Medicare For All.

The demonstrators marched from Nubian Square to Boston Common as other protesters across the country also made demands on their local leaders. Organizers said that Medicare for All bills have been filed on Beacon Hill for years, and the measure needs to pass.

“We have a bill in the State House with the majority of state senators and reps ready to pass Medicare For All, so we’re here to say that we need that passed,” said organizer Kyle Davis.