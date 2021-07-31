WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators marched from City Hall to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester to join striking nurses on Saturday.

This weekend marks the 21st week the nurses have been on strike, demanding increased staffing to ensure patient safety.

Earlier in the month, nurses and the hospital’s owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, resumed talks in hope of reaching an agreement.

