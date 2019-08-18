Demonstrators rally for gun control at Boston City Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Victims of gun violence joined politicians on City Hall Plaza Sunday to demand Congress take action on gun control.

“We need to continue to put pressure on elected officials simply to do their job,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

The demonstration, one of many across the country, comes in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, where 32 people killed and 6 police officers shot in a span of two weeks.

Its message was both political and personal for people like Sharon Heath, who lost her son to gun violence three years ago.

“When you lose a child to violence it’s an unspeakable pain. Because not only have you lost your child, you’re also dealing with why,” Heath said.

Senator Ed Markey directly called out Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling for an immediate vote in the senate.

“If they brought a background check bill out for a vote on the Senate floor, it would pass,” Markey said.

Heath said she will continue to demand action so more parents don’t know the pain of losing a child.

“It seems like every time I turn on channel 7, channel 10, channel whatever… somebody died,” Heath said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)