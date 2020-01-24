(WHDH) — Bigfoot may be lurking around Washington state.

The Eastern Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted pictures Wednesday of what they claim might be Sasquatch.

“Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before?” they asked. “If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!”

The images show a dark figure that appears to be walking in front of a tree.

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020

