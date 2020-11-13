Derry, NH woman thanks first responders who saved her life

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Derry, New Hampshire were recently reunited with a woman whose life they saved when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest last month.

Fire crews responding to a report of a person who collapsed on Ballard Road around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 19 found the woman receiving CPR from a bystander and sprang into action, rendering immediate emergency care before taking her to Parkland Medical Center, where she was resuscitated and stabilized until her discharge on Thursday.

In a statement, Parkland Medical Center Emergency Services Director Marc Grossman said, “This is a life-saving story because of the training, collaboration and continuum of care in the community. From the onset of a bystander performing CPR, to Derry Fire crews providing advanced life support measures and notification to Parkland Medical Center, our staff was well prepared and ready to provide high quality care, all of which ultimately led to a positive outcome for the patient.”

