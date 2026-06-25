DETROIT (AP) — NFL player Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions was charged Thursday in Florida with leading a plot to detain and pistol-whip three people whom he believed had stolen luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from him.

It turned out that the three, including Arnold’s personal driver, had nothing to do with the theft in February, investigators said.

Two people charged alongside Arnold have pleaded guilty in the attack and agreed to cooperate with Tampa-area authorities, court records show.

“Fame doesn’t get you out of criminal charges or our pursuit of justice and holding criminals accountable,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered, pistol-whipped and robbed in a Tampa apartment on Feb. 4, police said. It was three days after Louis Vuitton bags and shoes, Rolex watches, a Bible, cash and more were reported stolen from Arnold at an Airbnb rental in Largo, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west.

Arnold, 23, was the “primary conspirator” in the attack, police said.

“He’s absolutely denying these allegations,” defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court.

Arnold briefly appeared in court by video as a judge announced charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy, crimes that carry a sentence of up to life in prison. He surrendered to authorities Wednesday and will remain in jail at least until a detention hearing Monday.

Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s “no credible evidence” against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

At least six other people face charges, including two women who pleaded guilty Wednesday and are cooperating. Jasmine Randazzo, 19, was immediately sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, conspiracy and robbery with a gun, records show.

The victims told police that Arnold’s friends lured them to an apartment, held them at gunpoint and hit them, all the while streaming the attack to Arnold. Police said he was giving orders in a group chat and later arrived at the apartment.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence or retaliation,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said.

Arnold, a cornerback on Detroit’s defense, was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft after playing at the University of Alabama. He had 31 tackles and an interception last season for the Lions before being sidelined by injuries. The Lions and the NFL said they were aware of the arrest but declined to comment.

Police in Largo spent weeks investigating the thefts from Arnold’s Airbnb stay. One neighbor said there were “pretty wild parties” there that seemed to last until dawn, with multiple people coming and going, according to a report released to The Associated Press.

Largo police said they declared the investigation “inactive” on March 25 because Arnold and others whose property was also reported stolen did not want to pursue it.

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