MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwell community members are mourning a teenager who was killed in a car crash in Marshfield that left two others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to Forest street at 12:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a car crash found three teenagers trapped inside the vehicle.

Police said the 16-year-old driver was removed from the wreck and taken to South Shore Hospital before he was re-routed to Children’s Hospital in Boston. A 16-year-old male was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries and a 17-year-old male, identified as Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminarily investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on Forest Street when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a tree. 

Norwell Superintendent Matthew A. Keegan said Wanderly played soccer, football and basketball and was also a drummer in the school jazz band.

“He participated a lot at the school and clearly had a lot of friends,” Keegan said. “We spend all our time educating and building a community and preparing people for their future, so any time we lose a student it’s a devastating loss for our community.”

