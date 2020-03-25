DHHS: Person with coronavirus rode popular bus line from NH to Boston numerous times

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person with coronavirus may have exposed the community after riding on a popular bus line from New Hampshire to Boston earlier this month.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that the person was on the following Concord Coach Lines buses:

March 11 – 3:15 a.m. bus from Concord, N.H. — Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

March 13 – 5:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton

March 14 – 5 a.m. bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

March 16 – 1:40 p.m. bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH

Anyone who rode on one of the buses above may have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus and is advised to stay at home and monitor their health for fever or respiratory illness, the DHHS said.

Those who develop symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

