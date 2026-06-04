PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Homeland Security said ICE arrested a man outside a courthouse in Peabody this week because he overstayed his visa.

Lucas DiBenedetto, 41, of Newburyport, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a citation for driving the wrong way on a state highway.

The District Attorney said DiBenedetto was out on bail and showed up at Peabody District Court to face the charges Tuesday when ICE agents intercepted him. Surveillance video captured an agent handcuffing DiBenedetto against the hood of a car in the parking lot of the courthouse. He appears to struggle to get away from that agent, when two vehicles rush in nearby. Four more agents and a camera crew exit the vehicles to join in on the apprehension, taking DiBenedetto away before he could face the judge.

The Department of Homeland Security said DiBenedetto is a Brazilian national and citizen of Italy who entered the United States nearly 20 years ago and that he only had permission to stay in the U.S. for three months.

The wrong-way crash happened over the weekend, sending a trooper to the hospital.

Homeland Security said DiBenedetto will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

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