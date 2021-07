PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A minor earthquake was registered Sunday in Massachusetts, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency’s National Earthquake Information Center reported a magnitude 1.4 earthquake in the southern section of Peabody around midnight.

So far, no damage was reported as a result of the earthquake.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)