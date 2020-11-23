DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A minor earthquake was registered Sunday in Massachusetts in roughly the same area where a more significant one struck earlier this month, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency’s National Earthquake Information Center reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake about 5 miles from the Bliss Corner section of Dartmouth at around 1 a.m.

No damage was reported as a result of the earthquake, according to Christopher Besse, spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered off the coast of New Bedford struck on Nov. 8.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit southern New England in decades. It damaged a handful of buildings in New Bedford and was felt across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and into Connecticut and Long Island, New York.

