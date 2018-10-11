Diehard Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately asks if Yankees lost

BOSTON (WHDH) - Game 4 of the American League Division Series was the only thing on the mind of Zach Sullivan when he woke after undergoing shoulder surgery Tuesday night.

“It’s important to me that the Yankees season ended in a horrible way,” a sedated Sullivan could be heard mumbling from his hospital bed in a video taken by his mother.

To Sullivan’s delight, his mother promptly informed him that the Red Sox did indeed emerge victorious in the Bronx.

“When I finally woke up and watched the video, I said to my mom, ‘This is great. We would have had nothing without you,'” Sullivan told 7News.

Sullivan’s best friend and roommate, Justin Diamond, happens to be a Yankees fan. He shared the video on Twitter. It has since been retweeted and liked hundreds of times.

My roommate @RedSox fan @ZakoSuFlako just woke up from surgery (all is okay). These were the first words out of his mouth. pic.twitter.com/uUsc4RnrlY — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) October 10, 2018

“It’s really just like the funniest video that I’ve seen in a long time,” Diamond told 7News. “It’s just all straight from the heart from him.”

The video caps off what has been a season of trash talk between the two. Despite New York’s early playoff exit, the banter between the two friends will continue on.

“He’s just a straight egotistical Red Sox fan,” Diamond said of Sullivan.

Boston defeated New York after earning two straight wins to close out the series. They will play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)