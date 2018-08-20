Disabled man’s dream of visiting Fenway Park finally comes true

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 60-year-old disabled New Hampshire man’s dream of visiting Fenway Park came true on Sunday thanks to a medical transportation driver with whom he has formed a special bond.

Jack, a resident of St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, is an avid Red Sox fan who never misses games on TV and loves to talk all things Carl Yastrzemski, Jim Rice and David Ortiz, according to a press release from Michael McDonough, Executive Director of Communications Catholic Charities.

Jack has built a close connection with Tyler, an AMR Medical Transportation driver, who takes him to his tri-weekly dialysis appointments.

Jack often mentioned his dream to visit Fenway Park in conversation with Tyler but because he requires special nursing care, the idea of visiting the beloved ballpark was always an uncertainty.

Tyler “pulled some strings,” bought handicap seating tickets and was able to arrange transportation to and from Fenway for Jack through AMR, according to McDonough. He also worked with St. Teresa to bring an LNA to the game, something Jack requires.

The Red Sox ultimately fell to Tampa Bay but Tyler’s kind gesture allowed for an experience of a lifetime that Jack won’t ever forget.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)