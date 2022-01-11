NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A dish of spaghetti froze with a fork suspended in mid-air by strands of the pasta as temperatures atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire plummeted to 30 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning.

“One of our Observers found a protected area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite,” the Mount Washington Observatory said in a Facebook post.

A photo shared by the Observatory showed the spaghetti frozen in place and holding up the fork with the sun rising in the distance.

Parts of Massachusetts and Vermont were also experiencing extreme cold with subzero wind chills.

