YouTube TV viewers may no longer see Disney channels including ABC and ESPN after the two sides failed to agree on a new content distribution deal.

Other channels that also vanished from Google’s pay TV platform include the Disney Channel, FX and Nat Geo.

Google’s pay TV platform said in a blog post late Thursday that Disney had followed through on a threat to suspend its content amid the negotiations. The breakdown could impact coverage of some college football games on Saturday.

YouTube said Disney used the threat of a blackout as a negotiating tactic that would have resulted in higher prices for its subscribers. Disney’s move to take down its content also benefits its own streaming products Hulu + Live TV and Fubo, YouTube said.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV,” it said.

YouTube said it would give subscribers a $20 credit if Disney content unavailable “for an extended period of time.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press early Friday.

