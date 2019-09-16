DA: Man charged in connection with suspicious death in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a suspicious death in Tewksbury Sunday, officials aid.

Eric Griffin, of Tewksbury, was arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges of assault and battery on a household member, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

Griffin was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing and his bail on pending case was revoked.

Tewksbury police officers responding to reports of a suspicious death in the Archstone Avenue apartment complex at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 39-year-old woman unresponsive in bed, officials said.

The woman allegedly had sustained significant injuries consistent with physical assault. Officials have not determined cause and manner of death.

Griffin will next appear in court on Sept. 20.

