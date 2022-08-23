LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The District Attorney has confirmed the relationship between some of the victims and the woman involved in the triple murder-suicide in Lynn.

A woman killed her father, brother-in-law and her brother-in-law’s father before she turned the gun on herself in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said the shooting deaths of three men in two different locations are under investigation, as well as the “apparent suicide of a female” in another part of the city.

In a press release, the D.A. initially said two men were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.

Neighbors who spoke to 7NEWS described how they heard at least a dozen gunshots ring out earlier in the day.

One neighbor told 7NEWS she saw a woman, who she now believes was the shooter, speed away in a car.

The two men, reported as being 66 and 34 years old, suffered gunshot wounds, according to police.

From there, officers learned a 31-year-old woman was a possible suspect. The same woman was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Stop and Shop at 35 Washington Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police then found a third man dead in a vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street, not far from that Stop and Shop.

Investigators said all four are related including, sources say, the father of the woman.

Neighbors said the family kept to themselves.

“Very quiet, very low-key … polite,” said neighbor Linda Monturoi.

Shaken neighbors look on in disbelief while police focus on a motive for the murders including reviewing social media posts.

“We should really hear what our neighbors are going through,” said Monturoi, “maybe we can help them out because she didn’t have to go through that avenue to kill people, whatever that was going on there. So I feel really sad about that.”

“Honestly it’s a miracle hopefully no one was in the streets when it was happening, but I’m sure some people witnessed it and a lot of trauma happened today,” said Shannon Kane, who lives nearby.

The first crime scenes attracted the attention of concerned neighbors who said this is an area with a lot of families and they’re now left wondering what led to this violence.

“There’s always people out and about so it’s definitely concerning riding bikes around and playing with each other so very concerning especially with it still being summer [and] kids out of school,” said Derek Kane.

Authorities said the names of those killed will not be released to the public until next of kin are notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

