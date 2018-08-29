Divers find giant squid washed up on beach

(WHDH) — A group of brothers diving in the water off New Zealand over the weekend stumbled upon a giant squid that had washed up on a beach in Wellington.

Ocean Hunter Spearfishing and Freediving Specialists member Daniel Alpin, and his brothers, came across the squid on Saturday, according to reports.

The squid was said to be about 14 feet in length.

“Wellington team member Dan had an interesting find in Wellington this morning!” a Facebook post said.

The largest giant squid ever documented measured in at an astounding 43 feet, according to Smithsonian Ocean.

One of the squid encounter photos was posted to Reddit and racked up over 50,000 upvotes in under two days.

