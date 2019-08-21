Divers recover body of fisherman from Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police divers have recovered the body of a 68-year-old fisherman who was reported missing on Lake Champlain.

The body of Michael Dattilio, of Essex, was found Tuesday night between North Hero and Alburgh about 40 yards from shore in 14 feet of water. His boat was found earlier in the day with his belongings on board.

An autopsy is planned. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

