Divers searching harbor for missing man in Maine

BRISTOL, Maine (AP) — Divers are searching for a man whose empty skiff was discovered in Bristol, Maine.

The Maine Marine Patrol and state police divers are searching for the 63-year-old Bremen man after his skiff was found adrift in Round Pond Harbor on Monday night.

A marine patrol spokesman said Tuesday that divers were searching around the man’s mooring about 100 yards offshore from the town dock in Round Pond Harbor.

The man was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Maine Marine Patrol, Bristol fire department and U.S. Coast Guard searched the coastline and harbor Monday night until about 1 a.m. The missing man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

