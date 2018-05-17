Doctor: Gel manicures using UV lights could cause cancer

(WHDH) – Doctors are warning against the dangers posed by the UV lights often used when people get gel manicures.

Miss USA contestant Karolina Jasko discovered she had melanoma skin cancer when she was 18, according to Fox 13,

“The doctor said I most likely got it from getting my nails done from the nail salon from getting acrylics from the light,” she said.

The light Jasko is referring to is a device that emits UVA rays to cure gel manicures.

The devices used to seal polish have raised concerns for many doctors for some time.

“Whether indoor tanning, UV lamp, outdoor tanning, all of those can cause aging of the skin and potential for skin cancers,” said Dr. Carolyn Jacob.

Jacob, who is the director of Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, said Jasko may have also been at higher risk because she has a family history of melanoma.

However, Jacob also thinks it’s important for everyone to take precautions when using light boxes during manicures.

“The UV dose that you receive during a gel manicure is brief, but it’s intense,” said Dr. Chris Adigun in a report by the American Academy of Dermatology. “Over time, this intense exposure can add up to cause skin damage… For many patients, a gel manicure can be life-changing.”

