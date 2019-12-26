BOSTON (WHDH) - Dr. Mitch Pozner knows no kid wants to spend time in the hospital, especially during Christmas, so for the past three decades he has handed out gifts as Santa Claus at Tufts Medical Center.

Pozner volunteered more than 30 years ago to dress up as Santa during his pediatric residency, which quickly turned into an annual tradition.

“I’m not just a doctor that comes into the office, I care about the kids,” he said. “I just don’t want the kids to think we forget them on Christmas.”

Pozner was determined to make the trip to the hospital this Christmas after a medical issue sidelined him last year. His teenage son had stepped in to play the role of Santa.

“Santa’s getting a little older, he’s on a cane, but I look forward to this all year,” he said.

Pozner added that the visit is important for the kids who are stuck in the hospital during the holidays.

“To be in the hospital at Christmas is probably the worst thing, so the goal is for them to wake up and know Santa didn’t forget them,” he exclaimed. “There’s always going to be sick kids and I just want them to know we don’t forget about them.”

Pozner says he hopes when he retires as Santa his son might take over the tradition.

