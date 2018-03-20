CHICAGO (WHDH) – Chewbacca helped share some great news to a boy in Chicago. The teen has been waiting for months for a new heart.

When the teen’s doctor found a match for a transplant, he decided to use a “Star Wars” legend to share the big news.

Nearly five months ago, when 15-year-old Austin Eggleston was put on the heart transplant list, he and his doctor made a deal. The pair agreed that when a heart was ready, the doctor would deliver the news to the “Star Wars” fan in a special way – dressed as Chewbacca.

The doctor stuck to his word, and stopped by Eggleston’s Chicago hospital room Saturday to deliver the good news in the unforgettable way. The teen could barely contain his excitement.

Eggleston successfully received his new heart the night of that announcement.

He is recovering and doing well.

