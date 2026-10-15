ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV’s lung has recovered well from surgery to remove a cancerous nodule, and he resumed working from the hospital on Thursday, his doctors and the Vatican reported.

Leo’s post-operative tests remained within normal levels and his physiotherapy session Thursday involved full mobility exercises, with the pope going about his daily activities independently, said the update from Leo’s personal doctor, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and the head of thoracic surgery at Gemelli hospital, Dr. Stefano Margaritora.

“The chest X-ray revealed good recovery of the operated lung,” they reported. “Overall, his postoperative recovery is proceeding as expected.”

Separately, the Vatican said Leo had resumed working from the hospital, looking at documents, and had for a second day celebrated Mass with other priests in a special chapel set up for him near his room on the 10th floor of the hospital.

The 71-year-old Leo had the lower right lobe of his right lung removed on Tuesday after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

Doctors are still awaiting the results of tests to understand the precise molecular makeup of the cancer, whether it has spread beyond the lobe and whether any further treatment is necessary.

Asked if any changes to Leo’s planned trip to South America from Nov. 6-17 were expected, spokesman Matteo Bruni pointed to Leo’s words on Sunday when he announced the discovery of the nodule and impending surgery.

“Thank you for your prayers for the pastoral visit I will make to Peru,” Leo said Sunday in Spanish, in a greeting delivered to a Peruvian group. The trip is also scheduled to include stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

Leo is expected to remain hospitalized until at least Oct. 20.

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