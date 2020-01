HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have found the owner of a dog taken into custody for running in traffic in Holliston.

The friendly pup was placed in the back of a police cruiser after getting caught running in the road.

Animal control was notified.

Dog back with owner! https://t.co/X5qrCIKlkb — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) January 27, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)