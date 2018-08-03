TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and animal control officers pulled a dog to safety in Tewksbury after it got stuck under a shed Thursday.

The pup was chasing a groundhog when she got her body caught underneath the shed, the dog’s owner said.

“We got here and the dog did need to be dug out,” officer Ashley Chimel said. “She was stuck pretty good.”

Firefighters and officers worked quickly because of the warm conditions and determined the dog was stuck on a root.

“It’s the belly on her that has her stuck,” one firefighter said.

Video shared by the Tewksbury Fire Department showed crews digging around the dog and pulling her out.

Chimel said the dog was overjoyed when she was set free, running about and saying hello to rescuers.

The dog is said to be doing well.

