Dog credited with alerting resident to house fire in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are crediting a dog with helping a person escape flames that broke out at a home in Westborough overnight.

A neighbor’s dog alerted a resident about a fire to the outside of the house on Hundreds Road, according to the Westborough Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to the scene quickly extinguished the flames, which created limited damage to the home’s deck and hot tub.

There were no reported injuries.

Westborough Engine 4 & Ladder 1 worked this structure fire on Hundreds Road overnight. Crews made a quick knock & limited damage to the exterior of the building, deck, & hot tub. Special thanks to a neighbors dog that alerted a resident about the fire. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/2JvxI8WAuh — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) February 10, 2020

