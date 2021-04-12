MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A dog died after a house went up in flames in Milton, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at 70 Mason Road around 2:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from a house that had extended into the woods, according to Milton fire officials.

The home sustained significant fire damage and a little over an acre of woods was burned.

One bystander was transported to a hospital after making attempts to rescue a dog from the house before first responders arrived.

One dog was unable to be rescued and died as a result of the fire, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

