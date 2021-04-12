MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A dog died after a house went up in flames in Milton, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at 70 Mason Road around 2:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from a house that had extended into the woods, according to Milton fire officials.
The home sustained significant fire damage and a little over an acre of woods was burned.
One bystander was transported to a hospital after making attempts to rescue a dog from the house before first responders arrived.
One dog was unable to be rescued and died as a result of the fire, officials said.
The cause remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)